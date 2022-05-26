Ex-Theranos Exec's Fraud Trial Delayed Until June 7

By Dorothy Atkins (May 26, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial, which was scheduled to resume with the defense's first full day of witness testimony Friday, has been delayed until June 7, according to a clerk's notice filed late Wednesday. In a one-line notice on the docket, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila's clerk indicated that testimony in the high-profile jury trial had been postponed for more than a week, from Friday to June 7, and that an evidentiary hearing set for Friday morning had been rescheduled for June 6. Balwani's counsel declined to comment about the cause for the delay, and representatives for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS