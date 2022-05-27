Texas Asks Justices To Upend Indian Child Welfare Act

By Andrew Westney (May 27, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Texas has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that the Indian Child Welfare Act is unconstitutional, claiming the law is race-based and that in enacting it, Congress exceeded its powers to shape Native American affairs. The state is challenging a complicated en banc Fifth Circuit decision involving two principal opinions, with the majority of the court finding that Congress had the authority to enact ICWA, which seeks to "protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families" by imposing federal standards for state child custody cases involving Native American children,...

