Biden Unveils Suite Of New Sanctions To Squeeze Russia

By Alex Lawson (June 2, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration rolled out its latest round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting government and commercial leaders in Moscow while also cutting dozens of companies off from crucial U.S. suppliers. A trio of federal agencies unveiled new restrictions targeting Russia in retaliation for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, stressing the need for a robust response to keep Moscow on wobbly economic footing. "The United States and our allies and partners are committed to supporting Ukraine and ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our economic action," the White House said in a fact sheet running down the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS