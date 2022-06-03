Adoption Groups Back Challenge To Indian Child Welfare Act

By Joyce Hanson (June 3, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit group of attorneys and adoption advocates who side with Texas in its belief that the Indian Child Welfare Act is unconstitutional have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find that Congress doesn't have the power to preempt states' child custody and adoption laws. The Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys and the National Council for Adoption, which filed an amicus brief Thursday supporting Texas and other plaintiffs in their challenge, argued that the act disadvantages the very Native American children and parents it was intended to benefit. Article I of the U.S. Constitution does not give Congress the...

