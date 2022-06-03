O'Melveny Cleared To Rep Trump Ally In Lobbying Trial

By Stewart Bishop (June 3, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers can represent former Trump adviser Thomas Barrack in his illicit lobbying case, a New York federal judge said Friday, after Barrack agreed to waive potential conflicts about a company he founded paying his legal fees and the law firm's relationship with a potential witness in the case. During a virtual Curcio hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, the third such hearing in the case to examine potential conflicts of interest with counsel, Barrack waived any possible bias and the judge approved O'Melveny LLP's continued representation of the private equity investor and chairman of Trump's inaugural committee....

