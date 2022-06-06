Ex-NFLer Seeks $1M In Atty Fees For 'Arduous' Benefits Win

By Ivan Moreno (June 6, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A former NFL running back who won a benefits lawsuit last month against the league's player retirement plan is asking for just over $1 million in attorney fees, telling a Texas federal court it was "the most difficult and arduous dispute" his lead counsel had ever litigated. In a Friday motion, former New England Patriots player Michael Cloud said "virtually every single issue was hotly disputed" in the 2020 lawsuit against The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer said last month in a scathing oral ruling that the league's retirement plan violated the Employee...

