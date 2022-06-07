Justices' US Trustee Fee Ruling Could Wreak Ch. 11 Havoc

By Vince Sullivan (June 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision this week that a 2017 increase in U.S. trustee fees was unconstitutionally non-uniform came without any guidance as to a potential remedy, leaving the Fourth Circuit with options that would likely create chaos for debtors and the trustee system, bankruptcy experts say. The liquidating trustee overseeing the remnants of former electronics retailer Circuit City brought the successful challenge to the fee increase, but experts say dealing with the $500,000 in excess fees paid by the trust — which extrapolates to nearly $325 million for all similarly situated debtors — presents several options that come with serious...

