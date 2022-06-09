FCPA Retrial May Be Tainted By Hidden Evidence, Atty Warns

By Chris Villani (June 9, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are sitting on evidence that might cast doubt on their claims that an attorney and a retired Army colonel conspired to bribe Haitian officials to approve an $84 million port project, the lawyer claimed ahead of an upcoming retrial. In a motion filed late Wednesday, Richard Boncy, who is set to be tried alongside retired colonel Joseph Baptiste, argued that the government has failed to hand over potentially exculpatory evidence in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case, forcing him to ask U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs for an assist. Boncy and Baptiste were convicted once, but Judge Burroughs...

