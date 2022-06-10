Devas Liquidator Says Shareholders Can't Claim $1.3B Award

By Caleb Symons (June 10, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An official tapped by the Indian government to oversee the liquidation of Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. wants the Ninth Circuit to block shareholders in the satellite communications firm from collecting a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award, claiming they have no right to that sum. In his opening brief Wednesday, the liquidator slammed a Washington federal court for letting the Mauritius-based investors pursue Devas' award against the Indian space agency earlier this year, saying it allowed them to "usurp" the company's exclusive right to that judgment. Calling that ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly "bereft of any legal support," Mani Elango Jayakumar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS