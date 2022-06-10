Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Devas Liquidator Says Shareholders Can't Claim $1.3B Award

By Caleb Symons (June 10, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An official tapped by the Indian government to oversee the liquidation of Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. wants the Ninth Circuit to block shareholders in the satellite communications firm from collecting a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award, claiming they have no right to that sum.

In his opening brief Wednesday, the liquidator slammed a Washington federal court for letting the Mauritius-based investors pursue Devas' award against the Indian space agency earlier this year, saying it allowed them to "usurp" the company's exclusive right to that judgment.

Calling that ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly "bereft of any legal support," Mani Elango Jayakumar...

