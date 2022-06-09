IP Forecast: '60 Seconds' Car Copyright Saga Rolls Into LA

By Andrew Karpan (June 9, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles is scheduled next week to hold a hearing on whether a Ford Mustang featured in the movie "Gone in 60 Seconds" starring actor Nicolas Cage is a copyright-protected character like the Batmobile. A federal judge in Los Angeles is scheduled to hear arguments over whether a modified Ford Mustang that Nicolas Cage drove in the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" should get the same copyright protection as other famous movie cars, like the Batmobile. (Source: Court Documents) The case in front of Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi on Monday pits lawyers representing Denice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS