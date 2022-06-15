Musk Appeals Judge's Decision To Keep SEC Tweet Deal Alive

By Al Barbarino (June 15, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave notice on Wednesday that he will appeal a New York federal judge's denial of Musk's attempts to scrap 2018 agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring that the company preapprove his tweets. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman in late April denied Musk's March request to scrap the 2018 consent decree and quash related 2021 agency subpoenas demanding documents showing that Tesla's policies adhere to the agreements to preapprove Musk's tweets. Judge Liman said in his order at the time that while a court can relieve a party from a final judgment if applying...

