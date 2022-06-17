Google Can't Ask About Default Search Contracts With Rivals

By Bryan Koenig (June 17, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused Friday to force the Justice Department to answer additional questions about its views on the web of contracts keeping Google as the default search on smartphones, questioning why it matters if the government would consider those deals illegal if struck by other providers. Those contracts, with the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, are at the heart of the U.S. Department of Justice case accusing Google of illegally monopolizing search and search advertising. But during an in-person status conference Friday, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta saw no reason to force the DOJ...

