Costco Reaches Deal With Creditors, Banks In Swipe Fee MDL

By Dave Simpson (June 17, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Costco told a New York federal court Friday that it has reached a deal to end its direct action claims in 17-year-old multidistrict litigation accusing Visa, Mastercard and several banks of jointly maintaining a series of anti-competitive rules that cause merchants to pay high transaction fees. In a joint stipulation filed by Costco Wholesale Corp. and the defendants, including Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co., the parties told the court that the wholesale retailer "fully settled all of its claims against all of the defendants" but did not...

