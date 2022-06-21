Real Estate Rumors: Coco Plum, CenterPoint, Two Trees

By Andrew McIntyre (June 21, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Georgia developer Coco Plum Housing Partners LP is hoping to build an affordable housing project in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking permission to build 103 affordable units as well as 1,030 square feet of retail space at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 21st Avenue, a 2.15-acre site in the West Little River area, according to the report. Illinois-based real estate investment trust CenterPoint Properties has picked up a Jurupa Valley, California, industrial property for $101 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 10855 Philadelphia Ave., a 210,600-square-foot property,...

