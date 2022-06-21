Atty Says Feds Destroyed Evidence, Wants FCPA Case Tossed

By Chris Villani (June 21, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney charged in an $84 million bribery scheme argued in Massachusetts federal court that the charge against him should be dropped on the eve of trial after the FBI destroyed evidence that could have cast doubt on his guilt and also wiped clean any record of what happened to the proof in question. Richard Boncy's lawyers said Friday their client has been trying for years to get his hands on two recorded phone calls with an FBI informant that he says show he lacked any understanding that he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by entering into a conspiracy with...

