Meta Inks Deal To End Feds' Biased Housing Ads Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 21, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will stop using a tool that allows its advertisers to exclude certain Facebook users from seeing housing ads based on their race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status and national origin, the federal government said Tuesday in announcing a settlement with the social media giant. The U.S. Department of Justice filed its proposed settlement in New York federal court on the same day it filed its complaint, alleging that the use of the tool, called the "special ad audience" tool, violates the Fair Housing Act. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has agreed to allow the tool to expire at...

