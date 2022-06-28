Feds Drop Haitian Bribe Case After Discovering New Evidence

By Chris Villani (June 28, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston dropped a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case against a former U.S. Army colonel and a lawyer just days before they were set to be tried for a second time, after the FBI unearthed text messages suggesting the two were innocent. Joseph Baptiste, the former colonel, and lawyer Richard Boncy were slated to face a jury on July 5 before the government filed a late-night motion Monday seeking to end the case, which U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted Tuesday morning. The two men were accused of orchestrating an $84 million bribery scheme connected to a Haitian...

