6 Biggest Cases Of This Texas Supreme Court Term

By Michelle Casady (July 1, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- This term, the Texas Supreme Court recognized eminent domain authority for a $30 billion high speed bullet train that was critical to the project's future, overruled its own precedent to continue the court's tradition of giving litigants leeway to make procedural mistakes and expanded when judges can consider outside evidence in insurance disputes. Here, Law360 breaks down six of the court's most important rulings this term. High-Speed Rail Co. Can Take Land In one of its final decisions of the term, in a closely watched case that could have major implications for the future of mass transit in Texas, the court...

