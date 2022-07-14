Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Illinois Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Celeste Bott (July 14, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Justices on the Illinois Supreme Court could offer clarity in the coming months on two key biometric privacy litigation issues that will impact dozens of pending privacy cases filed under Illinois' landmark statute. 

The Seventh Circuit, meanwhile, has been instructed by the nation's top court to revisit a suit brought by Northwestern University workers accusing the school of saddling their retirement plan with high fees and poor investments, in a case lawyers say is worth attention even outside the ERISA sphere.

Illinois attorneys in both the plaintiff and defense bars are keeping a close eye on how courts interpret the state's controversial new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!