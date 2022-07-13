Georgia Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Rosie Manins (July 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The former Georgia municipal court worker whose sex bias case led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling is gearing up for trial in one of the biggest Georgia cases to watch in the second half of 2022. By the end of the year, an Atlanta jury could hear Gerald Bostock's claims that he was fired by a judge on the juvenile court in Clayton County, Georgia, for being gay, his attorneys say. The state's legal community is also watching closely for a Georgia Supreme Court ruling on whether malpractice claims are time-barred against Proskauer Rose LLP over a legal opinion...

