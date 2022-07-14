IP Forecast: 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Feud To Play In LA Court

By Andrew Karpan (July 14, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles next week will hear lawyers for director Quentin Tarantino argue that a non-fungible token that recently sold for more than $1 million was based on his own handwritten screenplay for "Pulp Fiction" and doesn't belong to the movie studio that owns the copyright on his hit 1994 movie. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin is scheduled July 21 to hear an early legal test of how NFTs fit into federal copyright law. Tarantino had been involved in the January sale of a digital token called "Royale with Cheese" to an anonymous self-described "NFT collective," the...

