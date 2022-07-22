4 Cybersecurity Breach Suits Benefits Lawyers Should Watch

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 22, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Attempts to steal workers' personal information and even their retirement savings are on the rise, attorneys say, raising questions about plans' and third-party administrators' exposure for cybersecurity breaches under federal benefits law. Earlier this month, a retiree sued her former employer Colgate-Palmolive under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, alleging plan fiduciaries breached their duties by failing to prevent a fraudster from hijacking her 401(k) account. In addition to that suit, benefits lawyers say they are keeping an eye on large class actions pending in New York and Georgia against third-party plan administrators claiming injury over leaked personal information. The U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS