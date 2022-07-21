Nielsen Investor Attys Nab $18M In EU Data Rule Class Action

By Katryna Perera (July 21, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has awarded $18 million to the attorneys who secured a $73 million deal for a class of Nielsen Holdings PLC investors who claimed the company made false statements about its business and the potential effects of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. U.S District Judge Jesse M. Furman issued an order on Thursday that the lead counsel from Labaton Sucharow LLP would receive $18 million in attorney fees, 25% of the settlement fund, minus $850,000 in litigation expenses. The judge also awarded lead plaintiff, the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, $17,750 from the settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS