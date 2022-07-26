Leahy Spotlights Report On 10-Year Patent Pilot Program

By Britain Eakin (July 26, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The decadelong patent pilot program that put patent cases before district judges with an interest in intellectual property improved efficiency and experience, but had little impact on venue change or the affirmance rate of patent cases on appeal, a report has found. The final report on the program from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts was released to Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in September. It has been public but has flown under the radar until this week, when Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's IP subcommittee, put a spotlight on it. All told,...

