Allergan Reaches Deal To Pay $2.37B To Settle Opioid Suits

By Emily Field (July 29, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general announced a $2.37 billion national settlement with Abbvie unit Allergan on Friday to end litigation over the opioid crisis, just days after Teva announced a similar opioid deal worth more than $4 billion. The attorneys general for 13 states said that the proposed deal would require Allergan to pay up to $2.37 billion to participating states and local governments. The states, including California, Illinois and Massachusetts, had alleged that Allergan downplayed the risks of addiction in its opioid marketing and urged doctors to treat patients who showed signs of addiction. AbbVie said in an earnings statement that it had...

