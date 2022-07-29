CHIPS Act Marks One Step In A Long Race With China

By Jennifer Doherty (July 29, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The CHIPS Act, passed in Congress last week, dedicates $52 billion for domestic semiconductor production, but experts say it should be viewed as just one stepping stone toward a competitive edge over China. The final version of the China competitiveness legislation after more than a year of congressional infighting, the CHIPS+ package, or the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, also promises funding to various scientific bodies and creates new ones to drive research and policy in areas critical to national security as well as economic progress. But gone are provisions covering trade remedies, and the bill headed to President Joe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS