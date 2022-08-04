Google Antitrust Judge Open To Cert. Of 21M Consumer Class

By Dorothy Atkins (August 4, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated on Thursday that he's open to certifying a class of 21 million consumers who accuse Google of unlawfully blocking competition to its app store, telling Google's counsel the evidence "overwhelmingly" suggests common issues predominate and that he's "having trouble seeing why flying as a group is a bad idea." During an hourslong hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge James Donato repeatedly pointed out that the question at hand is whether common evidence could resolve common questions raised by all 21 million proposed consumer class members who reside in a dozen states and U.S. territories and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS