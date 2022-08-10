Endo Teeters On The Edge, Revlon Equity Committee Sought

By Vince Sullivan (August 10, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals said it is close to filing for bankruptcy over its opioid liability, Revlon shareholders want representation in its Chapter 11 case, and a North Carolina judge said sanctions worked on asbestos claimants in the Bestwall bankruptcy. This is the week in bankruptcy. Imminent Filing? Endo Pharmaceuticals warned investors that it may very soon become the next opioid maker to seek refuge in bankruptcy, saying a Chapter 11 filing could be imminent in the face of continuing opioid suits and "substantial" debt. In its second-quarter report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the drugmaker said it has opened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS