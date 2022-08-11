Real Estate Rumors: CoreVest, Hartz Mountain, Dwight

By Andrew McIntyre (August 11, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- CoreVest has loaned $65 million for a pair of multifamily properties in Houston, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to residential real estate investment firms Abundance Equity Partners and Rubio Investors is for The Morgan and The Wilcox, two apartment buildings that have a combined 624 units, according to the report. Hartz Mountain Industries has purchased a hotel near Newark Airport for $34 million and plans to tear it down, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for Wyndham Garden Newark Airport, and Hartz could...

