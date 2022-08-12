Tribes Urge Justices To Back Indian Child Welfare Act

By Andrew Westney (August 12, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Five Native American tribes urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act, saying Congress constitutionally used its power in the law to keep Indian families together and shield tribes from "destruction." Texas and others have urged the high court to rule that the 1978 ICWA, which imposes federal standards for state child custody cases involving Native American children, is unconstitutional, claiming the law is race-based and that Congress overstepped its powers to shape Native American affairs by enacting it. The Cherokee Nation, Oneida Nation, Quinault Indian Nation, Morongo Band of Mission Indians and Navajo Nation...

