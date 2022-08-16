States Oppose USPS Effort To Centralize Mail Truck Suits

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 16, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- States, environmental groups and autoworkers on Monday asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation not to centralize three lawsuits alleging the U.S. Postal Service overlooked climate change impacts when it decided to replace its aging delivery fleet with fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The Postal Service has argued to the JPML that the lawsuits, filed in California and New York federal district courts, all should be sent to a judge in Washington, D.C., because they assert similar claims under the same laws and could result in inconsistent pre-trial rulings. But the plaintiffs told the panel that the factors in favor of keeping the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS