State Cannabis Regulations In Question After 1st Circ. Ruling

By Sam Reisman (August 18, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- States' ability to regulate cannabis by restricting certain licenses to locals and social equity candidates will be diminished now that a split First Circuit affirmed that the Constitution's dormant commerce clause applies to the industry, experts told Law360. The 2-1 ruling does not immediately pave the way for interstate cannabis commerce, but it does mark the first time that a federal appellate court has placed clear limits on a state's authority to restrict whether out-of-state players can invest in a regulated cannabis entity. "I suspect many [state cannabis regulatory] agencies, even outside the First Circuit, may be taking a hard look at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS