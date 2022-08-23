Border Wall Fraud Suspect Wants Prosecutor Out Of 2nd Trial

By Ivan Moreno (August 23, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man accused of looting a $25 million fund to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico wants a Manhattan federal prosecutor booted from his retrial, saying the government engaged in "devious manipulation" of evidence during the first trial that ended with a deadlocked jury in June. In a court filing Monday, Timothy Shea says the government and defense agreed before the first trial to admit into evidence a text message exchange among Shea's alleged co-conspirators that his lawyers argue was exculpatory. Prosecutors instead used a different text exchange under the same exhibit name, thus preventing the defense from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS