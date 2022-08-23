Investors Get Certified In Suit Over $3B Pa. Pipeline Project

By Dorothy Atkins (August 23, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge certified a group of investors Tuesday who accuse Energy Transfer LP of misleading them about its $3 billion Mariner East 2 and Revolution pipeline projects, appointing Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Barrack Rodos & Bacine as co-lead class counsel. In a 54-page memo supporting his certification order, U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh Jr. said the parties primarily dispute whether common issues predominate over the investors' individual issues, and the question of predominance turns on whether the investors all relied on the same alleged misstatements to purchase Energy Transfer stock at allegedly inflated prices....

