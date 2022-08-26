Feds Say Ex-Rep.'s Arrest Tripped Up Trump Ally's Scheme

By Lauren Berg (August 26, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal judge Thursday that the United Arab Emirates' effort to leverage its relationship with former Trump adviser Thomas Barrack to get former Rep. Stephen Stockman appointed as U.S. ambassador to the UAE failed after the congressman was arrested on unrelated charity fraud charges. Brooklyn federal prosecutors want to introduce evidence related to Stockman's arrest to establish at next month's trial why Barrack and his co-defendant, former Colony Capital analyst Matthew Grimes, weren't able to follow through on the UAE's direction to advocate for the Texas Republican's ambassadorial appointment, according to the redacted motion in limine filed...

