Delta Gets New Trial Over 'Grossly Excessive' $8.5M Verdict

By Gina Kim (August 30, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has vacated an $8.5 million verdict awarded to an Egyptian-American passenger who defecated on himself aboard a Delta Air Lines flight after he was cuffed and not allowed to use the lavatory, finding the award to be "grossly excessive" and ordering a new trial on damages. In a 10-page order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer granted Delta's motion for a new trial on damages in a case brought by passenger Atef Bandary, who claimed he was racially profiled, assaulted, physically restrained and left to defecate on himself while aboard a flight, causing him great emotional...

