Chinese Investors Say Regional Center Hid Growing Obstacles

By Grace Dixon (August 30, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors filed suit against an EB-5 regional center in New York federal court, alleging the center misled investors backing a project to renovate part of the George Washington Bridge Bus Station and squandered their funds to the tune of $57 million. The coalition of 107 individual investors filed suit against New York City Regional Center LLC, or NYCRC, on Monday challenging the center's handling of a loan to George Washington Bridge Bus Station Development Venture LLC, tapped by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to upgrade retail space in the bridge's bus terminal. The investors laid out...

