FTC, 6 States Sue Roomster Over Phony Listings, Reviews

By Daniel Ducassi (August 30, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and six states on Tuesday accused online room-listing company Roomster of raking in $27 million from vulnerable consumers who pay to access its platform, despite it being rife with unverified, fake listings that could open up renters to fraud. The FTC and the states sued the company and two of its executives in New York federal court, further alleging they paid for fake app-store reviews vouching for the company's claims that its listings are legitimate. The states joining the FTC in the lawsuit are New York, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, California and Colorado. "Roomster polluted the online marketplace...

