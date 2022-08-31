Robbins Geller To Rep Unilever Investors In Israel Stance Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 31, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will represent a proposed investor class action against consumer goods giant Unilever PLC over claims the company misled shareholders with respect to subsidiary Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream's decision to boycott sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield appointed Robbins Geller client the Westchester Teamsters Pension Fund and Teamsters Local 456 Annuity Fund lead plaintiff in the proposed class action, noting that no one else wanted to be lead plaintiff and no one opposed the appointment. "The Teamsters funds are entitled to a rebuttable presumption that they are the 'most adequate plaintiff' because they are the only...

