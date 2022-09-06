DOJ Gets Time In State-Led Facebook Case At DC Circ.

By Matthew Perlman (September 6, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Federal enforcers during oral argument later this month will get a chance to support a contingent of state attorneys general asking the D.C. Circuit to revive their case accusing Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., of monopolizing personal social networking services. The appeals court issued an order on Friday allowing the feds to participate in oral argument slated for Sept. 19, allotting 25 minutes per side. The state attorneys general will cede 10 minutes of their time to the U.S. Department of Justice. The motions seeking to set the argument time and to allow the DOJ's participation filed last month were unopposed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS