Breaking Down The DOJ's American-JetBlue Antitrust Trial

By Linda Chiem (September 22, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- American Airlines and JetBlue's highly anticipated showdown with the Biden administration in an upcoming antitrust trial stands to affect how intensely competition enforcers scrutinize future airline combinations, code-share agreements and joint ventures....

