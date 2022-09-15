IP Forecast: PTAB To Eye Patent Tied To Intel's $2.2B Loss

By Andrew Karpan (September 15, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board next week will dive into a controversial legal effort to wipe out claims in a microchip patent tied to part of a $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel that's being closely watched by the tech industry, lawmakers and the patent office's director. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS