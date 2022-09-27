The High Court Cases Health And Life Sci Attys Are Watching

By Jeff Overley (September 27, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will kick off its new term by scrutinizing the litigation rights of nursing home residents and the False Claims Act powers of the U.S. Department of Justice, and the justices are also signaling interest in other FCA disputes, Uncle Sam's rulemaking authority and advertising by drug and device lawyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS