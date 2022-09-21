Energy Dept. Will Conduct Efficiency Reviews To Settle Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (September 21, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy will review energy efficiency standards for consumer and commercial products as early as next year to settle litigation from environmental advocacy groups and 17 states alleging the agency dodged its responsibilities to evaluate dozens of products....

