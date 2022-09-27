American-JetBlue Accord Will Cost Flyers Billions, Judge Told

By Chris Villani and Brian Dowling (September 27, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge heard contrasting views on a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue during the start of a closely watched antitrust case Tuesday, with the government claiming the accord will cost travelers billions and the carriers touting increased competition with Delta....

