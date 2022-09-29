Rosette Wins Fight Over Quechan Tribe Representation

By Joyce Hanson (September 29, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge, in an acrimonious suit pitting two law firms against each other over representation of the Quechan Tribe, has favored Rosette LLP and denied several motions lodged by Williams & Cochrane LLP in its long-running case against Rosette and the tribe....

