Amazon, Big 5 Publishers Beat Book Antitrust Suits, For Now

By Lauren Berg (September 29, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits accusing Amazon and the country's five largest book publishers of secretly fixing digital and traditional book prices, backing the "well-reasoned" recommendations of a magistrate judge while allowing the plaintiffs to rework their complaints....

