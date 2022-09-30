Home Depot ERISA Suit Judge Declines Recusal, Tosses Case

By Dave Simpson (September 30, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge Friday denied a recusal bid by current and former Home Depot employees and tossed their putative class action alleging the retailer mismanaged their retirement savings, although he noted in his 97-page opinion that recusal was "tempting" given the complexity of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit....

