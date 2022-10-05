Twitter Trial Still Alive In Chancery Despite Musk's About-Face

By Jeff Montgomery (October 5, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc.'s lawsuit to force tech mogul Elon Musk to close on a $44 billion offer to take the social media giant private was alive and moving forward Wednesday afternoon, according to a letter filed onto the Delaware Chancery Court docket by Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, despite Musk announcing on Tuesday that he would complete the deal....

