Nixing ICWA Risks Native Heritage, Leaders Tell High Court

By Caleb Symons (October 17, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Representatives from several Native American tribes that are defending the Indian Child Welfare Act in the U.S. Supreme Court stepped up their advocacy Monday, using a press conference to call the law a key tool to protect their heritage and warning that its repeal could have dangerous consequences for tribal sovereignty....

